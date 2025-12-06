x
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Vs Akhanda 2: What's the Difference?

Published on December 6, 2025 by swathy

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Vs Akhanda 2: What’s the Difference?

Akhanda 2 landed in a crisis after the producers had to clear the financial dues which are not related to the film. The makers have closed the best deals for the film and they are in safe mode. But their past mistakes and dues have turned out to be a headache for them and this hit the release of Akhanda 2. Hari Hara Veera Mallu was the longest delayed film in Telugu cinema in the recent years. The film’s producer AM Rathnam was in struggling mode and the film’s release was pushed several times. AM Rathnam before the release opened up and explained about the dues.

Pawan Kalyan along with Mythri Naveen, TG Vishwa Prasad and others stepped in and ensured a smooth release. They had to bear the financial stress and the film managed to get a grand release as per the plan. But what went wrong with Akhanda 2 is that the producers have ignored their past dues. EROS International has been waiting for the pending dues from years. Their legal team has come up with the best plan and this turned out to be a speedbreaker for the release of Akhanda 2. After multiple attempts to recover the money, EROS International is now not in a mood to compromise outside the court. They wish to recover the complete money quoted in their recent petition.

If the makers of Akhanda 2 had taken the issue seriously, the debts would have been cleared and Akhanda 2 would have been released by now. Some of the financiers also reduced the interests to support the film. Some of the top producers of Telugu cinema promised to support 14 Reels Plus by contributing their part yesterday. Balakrishna has decided to cut down his pay by Rs 7 crores and Boyapati Srinu by Rs 6 crores. But by then, the damage had been done.

But still the dues are pending and some others have to be cleared. Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta are now trying hard to clear the dues through all the available ways. If they had taken the EROS issue seriously, there would not have been a big damage for Akhanda 2 now. The film would have been released on the best note.

