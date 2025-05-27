Harish Kumar Gupta Appointed as DGP of Andhra Pradesh

Harish Kumar Gupta, a 1992-batch IPS officer, has been officially appointed as the full-time Director General of Police (DGP) of Andhra Pradesh. Currently serving as the Director General of the Vigilance & Enforcement Department, he was holding additional charge as in-charge DGP.

The state government had sent a list of eligible DGP-rank officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for selection. After reviewing the names, the UPSC shortlisted three officers, and the government chose Harish Kumar Gupta for the top post.

Harish Kumar Gupta will serve as DGP for two years, regardless of his retirement date. This follows the norm where a full-time DGP gets a fixed tenure.

Hailing from Jammu & Kashmir, Harish Kumar Gupta has held various key positions in his career. Promoted to DGP rank in 2022, he has previously worked as DG of Prisons & Correctional Services and also served as Secretary in the Home Department.

During last year’s general elections, the Election Commission appointed him as DGP until June 19. Later, the new government replaced him with Dwaraka Tirumala Rao based on seniority. However, after Tirumala Rao’s retirement in January this year, Harish Kumar Gupta was once again given the in-charge DGP role from February 1. Now, he takes over as the permanent DGP.