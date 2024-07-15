Harish Rao: A Paragon of Political Loyalty in Telangana

Spread the love

At present, the political landscape of Telangana is a buzz with speculation surrounding Harish Rao. His unwavering silence has sparked myriad questions among the remaining BRS cadre, whilst simultaneously kindling hope within the ranks of the BJP and Congress. Since 2016, numerous conjectures have circulated regarding Rao’s potential party shift or departure from politics. However, Rao has maintained a stoic silence, never publicly expressing any dissatisfaction.

Let us examine Harish Rao’s unwavering commitment to the BRS:

Harish Rao’s Political Odyssey:

T Harish Rao embarked upon his political career as a youth leader, securing his position as an MLA from Siddipet at the tender age of 32. He resigned in support of Telangana statehood when Congress delayed the bifurcation announcement. Subsequently, he contested under the TRS/BRS banner in 2009, clinching victory with a substantial 60,000-vote margin. He resigned once more in support of separate statehood, contesting again in 2010 following a court-mandated by-election. Rao has emerged victorious in Siddipet constituency for seven consecutive terms, with his most recent triumph in 2023 garnering an impressive 105,514 votes.

Unfaltering Allegiance to BRS:

Harish Rao has consistently demonstrated unwavering loyalty to the BRS. Despite his pivotal role in the Telangana statehood movement, Rao gracefully stepped aside after BRS formed the government. While speculation abounded regarding his potential discontentment with KCR and KTR for overlooking his contributions, Rao remained steadfastly devoted to the party, offering his support during times of adversity.

The BRS cadre regards him as their preeminent trouble shooter. He assumed complete responsibility during the 2014 elections, securing remarkable victories in Narayankhed and Medak.

Contemporary Conjecture:

Not withstanding Rao’s unequivocal dedication to the BRS party and the KCR family, media outlets and rival political leaders persistently attempt to drive a wedge between Rao and the BRS.

Recently, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay cast aspersions on Rao’s loyalty to the BRS party, insinuating his inclusion in the list of potentially defecting MLAs, despite his vehement denials of such rumours.

Regardless of the circumstances, it is evident that both Congress and BJP are endeavouring to undermine the BRS, with one of their strategies being to distance Harish Rao from the party.”