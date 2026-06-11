Harish Rao Alleges Political Betrayal Behind Meenakshi Natarajan Rejection

The controversy surrounding the rejection of AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha nomination has triggered a fresh political storm in Telangana Congress. It started as an internal embarrassment for the ruling party and has now turned into a major political weapon for the opposition BRS. BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao has launched a sharp political attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

During an informal interaction with media representatives, Harish Rao made explosive remarks. Harish Rao said that the entire episode was not just a procedural issue but part of a deeper internal power struggle within the Congress leadership. Harish Rao alleged that Revanth Reddy strongly pushed for one of his loyalists to be appointed as TPCC Working President. However, Meenakshi Natarajan reportedly refused to approve the proposal. He claimed that this disagreement later turned into political revenge.

According to the version presented by Harish Rao, the same leader who failed to secure the TPCC Working President post allegedly gathered details about old cases linked to Meenakshi Natarajan in Hyderabad and passed the information to BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh. He further claimed that these details were used during the scrutiny process to raise objections against her nomination.

Harish Rao accused Revanth Reddy of backstabbing his own party in-charge for political interests.

For the past several months, Revanth Reddy has repeatedly targeted Harish Rao and the BRS leadership. The Chief Minister often suggested that Harish Rao was maintaining close contacts with top BJP leaders and was exploring political options beyond BRS. Those statements were widely viewed as an attempt to create confusion within the opposition party and weaken internal confidence.

Now, with the Meenakshi Natarajan nomination controversy putting Congress on the defensive, Harish Rao appears to have found the perfect opportunity to strike back. Instead of merely responding to earlier allegations, he has turned the narrative around and projected Revanth Reddy himself as the architect behind the Congress embarrassment. BRS is also trying to use the issue to expose cracks within the ruling party and question the leadership style of the Chief Minister.