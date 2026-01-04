Harish Rao Denies Krishna Water Deal Allegations, Hits Back at Congress

BRS senior leader Harish Rao has firmly rejected allegations that the previous Telangana government agreed to a 299 TMC Krishna water allocation or signed documents handing over project control to the Krishna River Management Board. He accused the Congress government of spreading confusion and misleading the public for political gain.

Speaking at Telangana Bhavan, Harish Rao presented a detailed PowerPoint presentation to counter the claims made by the state government. He said the BRS administration consistently fought for Telangana’s rightful share of 577 TMC before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal. He alleged that the present government is avoiding real issues related to water allocation and instead focusing on political mudslinging.

Harish Rao threw a direct challenge to the Congress leadership. He said he was ready to face any punishment if the government could prove that the BRS had signed away Telangana’s rights. He also criticised the irrigation white paper released by the government, calling it a collection of false claims aimed at deflecting responsibility.

He stated that during BRS rule, the state had clearly informed the Centre in writing that it would not hand over project management to river boards. He accused the current government of accepting the Central Gazette notification, which he claimed weakened Telangana’s position.

Responding to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over allegations of corruption in the Kaleshwaram project, Harish Rao dismissed the claims as baseless. He said all project expenses and loans were transparent and accounted for. He described Kaleshwaram as a transformative project that changed the face of Telangana agriculture.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao met thousands of supporters at his Hyderabad residence, signalling continued public engagement and party strength