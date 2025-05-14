Harish Shankar back to Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Talented director Harish Shankar has been idle and is stuck with Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh for years. In this while, he directed Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan and the film ended up as a disaster. He worked on a couple of new scripts because of the delay of Ustaad Bhagat Singh. He met Ram and narrated a script while he is also discussing a script with Nandamuri Balakrishna. Both these projects are under discussion and nothing has been finalized.

Recently Pawan Kalyan called Harish Shankar and discussed about resuming the shoot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh. He completed Hari Hara Veera Mallu and he will soon wrap up the shoot of OG. Ustaad Bhagat Singh will be the only pending project and Pawan Kalyan promised to allocate dates for the film from July. Harish Shankar is now back to Ustaad Bhagat Singh and he is planning the schedules. His team is acquiring the dates of the actors and the shoot of the film is expected to be completed before the end of this year.

Pawan Kalyan has to allocate close to 70 days to complete the shoot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Sreeleela is the leading lady and the film is the remake of Theri. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is expected to release in summer 2026.