Harish Shankar clarifies about political satires in UBS

Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar combination has delivered a huge blockbuster, Gabbar Singh. Now, they are back together for highly anticipated Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The movie second single, Aura of Ustaad, released yesterday and it received high appreciation from all corners.

But few people raised concerns about the film having numerous political comments and satires, elevating Pawan Kalyan. Harish Shankar released a special video explaining that Pawan Kalyan has always stated that film is different and politics are different. He asked the filmmakers to not include any sort of political comments.

Harish Shankar also stated that he is aware of how there are Pawan Kalyan admirers in all parties despite their affiliation. He stated that Ustaad Bhagat Singh has been made keeping everyone in mind and they do not want to hurt anyone but entertain everyone. He promised that elevations for PSPK will be next range.

But none of them will make any political parallels. Renowned producers Mythri Movie Makers are producing the film on a large canvas. Devi Sri Prasad is composing music for the film and the released two singles have become huge chartbusters raising anticipation for this 26th March 2026 release worldwide.