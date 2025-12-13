Harish Shankar gives much needed clarity on UBS

Director Harish Shankar, who joined hands with Pawan Kalyan for the second time after Gabbar Singh, has finally ended the suspense on the never ending rumours about his upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh during the first promotional event in Hyderabad this Saturday evening.

At the launch of the first single from Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Harish Shankar clarified officially that the film is neither a remake nor a love story and announced that it will be a full on mass entertainer which will match the high expectations in fans and audience. He further quashed the prevailing speculations which pointed fingers at Pawan Kalyan for the long delay as it took almost five years for completing the project since its announcement.

Harish Shankar hailed Pawan Kalyan’s work ethics and revealed that the actor turned politician worked for more than 18 hours to complete the shooting part in quick time. He also admitted that he initially planned a love story and later worked on a remake story before putting all ideas aside and taking up a proper mass script.

Harish Shankar said only because of Pawan Kalyan’s support, the shooting of Ustaad Bhagat Singh could be completed well in advance and without any disturbance. He put the entire blame on himself for the inordinate delay due to change in scripts. Harish Shankar revealed how Pawan Kalyan used to attend cabinet meetings in Mangalagiri and make a swift comeback to Hyderabad to work till late hours and get back to his work without taking any rest.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is aiming for a grand release during Summer 2026. The film has Sree Leela and Rashi Kanna as female leads.