Harish Shankar’s Quick Response To Tweet On Mahesh Babu

Director Harish Shankar clarified that his recent quote-tweet about Superstar Mahesh Babu was an unintentional error that arose during a hectic workday. The filmmaker stated that the misunderstanding was blown out of proportion due to the incomplete tweet he reacted to.

Busy with the promotions and final touches of his upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh starring Pawan Kalyan, Harish explained that he spent the day moving between censor interactions, temple visits, post-production checks, and background score discussions with music director Thaman S.

Amid that packed schedule, he was also responding to media messages and fan feedback, during which he accidentally quoted a post without reading the full context. Once informed, he immediately deleted it to avoid further confusion.

Harish reaffirmed his admiration for Mahesh Babu, noting his belief that the actor’s upcoming film Varanasi will set new benchmarks. He offered a sincere apology, stressing that the slip was unintentional and requesting fans to continue supporting good cinema positively.

The director’s quick and sensible response helped normalize the matter.