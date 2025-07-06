x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
View all stories
Home > Politics

Harish warns Revanth Sarkar to release water from Kannepalli reservoir:

Published on July 6, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Icon Star Allu Arjun at NATS 2025: Proud Display of Telugu Pride
image
Keerthy Suresh continues to Disappoint with her Choices
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu has to Fill the Vacuum in Tollywood
image
Anirudh to join Yash’s Toxic
image
Harish warns Revanth Sarkar to release water from Kannepalli reservoir:

Harish warns Revanth Sarkar to release water from Kannepalli reservoir:

BRS senior leader and former Irrigation Minister Thanneeru Harish Rao demanded Revanth Sarkar to immediately release water from Kannepalli reservoir. He gave warning to CM that, if Govt fails to release water for Kharif season, BRS will lead an agitation and ensure that Kannepalli pump house will be switched on for water release by farmers.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday, Harish Rao alleged criminal negligence on part of Congress Govt for hurting farmers interests for petty politics.

“Godavari river is in full flow and more than 73,000 cusecs water is flowing through Medigadda barrage. If Kannepalli pump house is switched on now, atleast 2 TMC water per day can be released from the reservoir. All the reservoirs, dams and tanks can be filled with this water, securing irrigation water for lakhs of acres,” said Harish Rao.

“At a time when Government needs to switch on Kannepalli pump house, it seems to be in a switched off mode. Water is in full flow, Annaram barrage is safe, Sundilla barrage is safe and Kannepalli pump house is perfect. But why Govt is not switching on Kannepalli pump house? When there is clear scope for release of water why Govt is not taking any action? Is it not criminal negligence?” questioned Harish Rao pulling up Congress Government.

Harish Rao reasoned that, Congress Government is not switching on Kannepalli pump house, only to put past BRS Govt in negative light. He urged Congress Govt not play with Telangana farmers for political reasons.

Next Anirudh to join Yash’s Toxic Previous I want to be Home Minister for a day : RRR
else

TRENDING

image
Icon Star Allu Arjun at NATS 2025: Proud Display of Telugu Pride
image
Keerthy Suresh continues to Disappoint with her Choices
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu has to Fill the Vacuum in Tollywood

Latest

image
Icon Star Allu Arjun at NATS 2025: Proud Display of Telugu Pride
image
Keerthy Suresh continues to Disappoint with her Choices
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu has to Fill the Vacuum in Tollywood
image
Anirudh to join Yash’s Toxic
image
Harish warns Revanth Sarkar to release water from Kannepalli reservoir:

Most Read

image
Harish warns Revanth Sarkar to release water from Kannepalli reservoir:
image
I want to be Home Minister for a day : RRR
image
Naidu serious on Srisailam issue, summons to MLA and MP

Related Articles

Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie