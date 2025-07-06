Harish warns Revanth Sarkar to release water from Kannepalli reservoir:

BRS senior leader and former Irrigation Minister Thanneeru Harish Rao demanded Revanth Sarkar to immediately release water from Kannepalli reservoir. He gave warning to CM that, if Govt fails to release water for Kharif season, BRS will lead an agitation and ensure that Kannepalli pump house will be switched on for water release by farmers.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday, Harish Rao alleged criminal negligence on part of Congress Govt for hurting farmers interests for petty politics.

“Godavari river is in full flow and more than 73,000 cusecs water is flowing through Medigadda barrage. If Kannepalli pump house is switched on now, atleast 2 TMC water per day can be released from the reservoir. All the reservoirs, dams and tanks can be filled with this water, securing irrigation water for lakhs of acres,” said Harish Rao.

“At a time when Government needs to switch on Kannepalli pump house, it seems to be in a switched off mode. Water is in full flow, Annaram barrage is safe, Sundilla barrage is safe and Kannepalli pump house is perfect. But why Govt is not switching on Kannepalli pump house? When there is clear scope for release of water why Govt is not taking any action? Is it not criminal negligence?” questioned Harish Rao pulling up Congress Government.

Harish Rao reasoned that, Congress Government is not switching on Kannepalli pump house, only to put past BRS Govt in negative light. He urged Congress Govt not play with Telangana farmers for political reasons.