x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
View all stories
Home > Politics

Harrowing Journey Ends in Tragedy: Indian Man Shot Dead in America

Published on September 8, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Indian Cinema Eyeing Global Markets
image
Pic Talk: Mega and Allus in One Frame
image
Why Does Revanth Reddy Always Have to Speak for Himself?
image
Veep Election: No Surprises or Shocks in store
image
KTR’s Sharp Response: Defending Kaleshwaram’s Glory

Harrowing Journey Ends in Tragedy: Indian Man Shot Dead in America

Kapil, a 26-year-old Indian from Barah Kalan village in Jind, Haryana, who was shot dead while working as a security guard in California, is now at the center of a heartbreaking struggle. He asked a man not to urinate in public outside the building he was assigned to protect. Instead of listening, the man reacted violently. He pulled out a gun and shot Kapil on the spot, ending his life in a senseless act of violence.

Kapil’s family has revealed that the post-mortem will take place on Wednesday, due to holidays in the United States. After that, they plan to bring his body back to India. However, the process will cost around ₹15 lakhs, which is a huge burden for the family.

The village Sarpanch has appealed to the government for help, saying it is very difficult for Kapil’s family to arrange such a large amount in a short time. Kapil’s story is one of hope, struggle, and tragedy. In 2022, he arrived in the United States through a risky route known as the “Donkey Route.” His family spent nearly ₹45 lakhs to help him reach America. Kapil crossed dense forests and the border wall at Mexico, risking his life to enter the USA.

At the time, he was arrested by American border police but was later released following legal procedures. He finally settled in California. He first worked at a small shop and later became a security guard to earn a living far away from his family.

This tragedy raises serious concerns about the safety of Indians living and working abroad, especially those who face dangerous journeys and uncertain futures. His family, already grieving, now faces the added burden of arranging funds for the repatriation of his body. The incident has deeply affected the local community and the Indian diaspora in the USA. Many are now calling on the Indian government and local authorities to offer financial and legal support to Kapil’s family during this painful time.

Kapil’s story highlights the harsh reality faced by many young Indians who leave their homes with dreams of success, only to face extreme dangers in a foreign land. It is a reminder that urgent steps must be taken to ensure their safety and dignity.

Next Balakrishna, 1st South Star To Ring Bell At NSE Previous Is YS Rajareddy the Future of Andhra Pradesh Politics?
else

TRENDING

image
Indian Cinema Eyeing Global Markets
image
Pic Talk: Mega and Allus in One Frame
image
Kishkindhapuri: Blockbuster Pair Returns

Latest

image
Indian Cinema Eyeing Global Markets
image
Pic Talk: Mega and Allus in One Frame
image
Why Does Revanth Reddy Always Have to Speak for Himself?
image
Veep Election: No Surprises or Shocks in store
image
KTR’s Sharp Response: Defending Kaleshwaram’s Glory

Most Read

image
Why Does Revanth Reddy Always Have to Speak for Himself?
image
Veep Election: No Surprises or Shocks in store
image
KTR’s Sharp Response: Defending Kaleshwaram’s Glory

Related Articles

Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025