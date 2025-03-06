x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
View all stories
Home > Politics

Harsh Reality for Indian Dependents in America

Published on March 6, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Shocking Facts in Actress’ Gold Smuggling Case
image
Ketika’s Sizzling Show, Adhi Dha Robinhood Surprisu
image
Dilruba Trailer: Kiran Abbavaram Promises a Youthful Ride
image
Harsh Reality for Indian Dependents in America
image
Devullu Fame Nithya Shetty Exclusive Interview

Harsh Reality for Indian Dependents in America

US proposes changes to H1B visas; to be given to most skilled, highest paid foreign workers

Thousands of young Indians in the United States are living in fear of “self-deportation” as they approach the age of 21. Under current US immigration laws, children of H-1B visa holders lose their dependent status once they turn 21, leaving them in a precarious situation. Previously, they had a two-year grace period to transition to another visa, but recent policy changes have made their future even more uncertain.

Many of these young Indians, who moved to the US as minors on H-4 dependent visas, are now exploring options to immigrate to countries like Canada or the UK, where policies are more flexible. The US immigration system, particularly the employment-based green card process, has a massive backlog that disproportionately affects Indian families. As of March 2023, an estimated 1.34 lakh Indian children were expected to “age out” of their dependent status before their families could secure green cards.

The backlog is so severe that some families face waits of 12 to 100 years for permanent residency. This has left many young Indians in limbo, unsure of their future in the country they call home.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) recently announced the registration period for H-1B visas for fiscal year 2026, opening on March 7 and closing on March 24. The H-1B visa, which allows US companies to hire foreign workers in specialized fields, has an annual cap of 65,000 visas, with an additional 20,000 reserved for those with US master’s degrees.

To address fraud, USCIS has introduced a beneficiary-centric selection process and increased the registration fee to $215. However, these changes offer little relief to Indian families stuck in the green card backlog.

A recent Texas court ruling blocking work permits for new applicants under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program has further complicated matters. DACA provides temporary protection from deportation for undocumented youth, including those who lose dependent status after turning 21. Without this safety net, many Indian youth fear deportation or being forced to leave the US.

US Senator Bernie Sanders has been a vocal critic of the H-1B program, arguing that it exploits foreign workers while displacing American jobs. “The main function of the H-1B program is not to hire ‘the best and the brightest’ but to replace good-paying American jobs with lower-paid guest workers,” Sanders said.

He has proposed amendments to the Laken Riley Act, including doubling H-1B visa fees to fund scholarships for American students in STEM fields and raising wages for H-1B workers to match local median wages. While these measures aim to protect American workers, they could further strain Indian families relying on the H-1B system.

For thousands of Indian youth in the US, there is no stable future. With limited options and an increasingly complicated immigration policies, many are left with no choice but to consider leaving the country they grew up in.

Next Dilruba Trailer: Kiran Abbavaram Promises a Youthful Ride Previous Devullu Fame Nithya Shetty Exclusive Interview
else

TRENDING

image
Shocking Facts in Actress’ Gold Smuggling Case
image
Ketika’s Sizzling Show, Adhi Dha Robinhood Surprisu
image
Dilruba Trailer: Kiran Abbavaram Promises a Youthful Ride

Latest

image
Shocking Facts in Actress’ Gold Smuggling Case
image
Ketika’s Sizzling Show, Adhi Dha Robinhood Surprisu
image
Dilruba Trailer: Kiran Abbavaram Promises a Youthful Ride
image
Harsh Reality for Indian Dependents in America
image
Devullu Fame Nithya Shetty Exclusive Interview

Most Read

image
Harsh Reality for Indian Dependents in America
image
AP Minister Nadendla Manohar Takes a Stand Against PDS Rice Smuggling
image
Nara Bhuvaneswari lays foundation for NTR Trust Bhavan in Vijayawada:

Related Articles

Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign