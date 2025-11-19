Has Everyone Lost Their Mind? Why Glorifying iBomma Ravi Is Dangerous

Social media has a strange way of turning the wrong people into overnight heroes. The latest example is iBomma Ravi, also known as Ravi Kumar, the man behind large-scale movie piracy. Instead of calling him out for the damage he caused, a section of people have begun celebrating him as some modern-day Robin Hood. They are making reels, posting nostalgic edits and behaving as if the film industry has lost a visionary. This reaction is not just absurd. It is alarming.

Piracy Is Theft, Not Revolution

Let us be clear. Ravi was not a saviour of the middle class. He was running an illegal network built on the stolen work of hundreds of film workers. Every film is the result of intense labour. Producers invest their savings. Technicians spend sleepless nights. Actors and directors build their careers film by film. Piracy crushes this effort in a moment.

Some claim that high ticket prices justify piracy. That argument collapses instantly. If gold prices go up, does that give anyone the right to rob a jewellery shop? High cinema pricing is a separate debate. But using it as an excuse to steal content is nothing but glorified theft.

Cinema Is Not a Basic Necessity

People forget that movies are entertainment, not essential goods. No one’s survival depends on watching a first-day first-show. If ticket prices feel unreasonable, there are legal options. Wait for the OTT release. Watch another film. Skip the movie altogether. But choosing piracy is choosing crime. Those who stream pirated films are part of the same illegal chain. You are not “saving money.” You are aiding criminal activity.

A Thief Is Still a Thief, Even If the Internet Loves Him

Some even compare Ravi to Robin Hood. That comparison is not just wrong. It is laughable. Robin Hood supposedly stole from the rich to help the poor. Ravi stole from hardworking filmmakers to gain followers and fame. He did not uplift anyone. He only damaged an industry that feeds thousands of families. Imagine if someone hacked the bank accounts of people who defend piracy and gave their money to strangers. Would they still call it heroism? Or would they run to the police? Theft does not become noble just because it happens online.

Even comments like Chiranjeevi’s “Game Changer” remark were taken out of context and turned into memes. But there is a bitter truth. Piracy has destroyed many promising films. Movies flop even before release because the pirated prints spread like wildfire.

It Is Time to Stop Romanticising Crime

People need to stop pretending that piracy is some act of rebellion. It is a crime that weakens the film industry, kills creativity and snatches away the livelihood of countless workers. Celebrating Ravi only encourages more people to walk down the same path. A society that cheers for criminals will one day become the first victim of crime. The sooner we understand this, the better.