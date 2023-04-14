Have you ever seen such highly corrupt, inefficient CM, Naidu asks pastors

Former chief minister and TDP president, N Chandrabbau Naidu, on Friday asked the pastors whether they have ever seen such highly corrupt, most inefficient Chief Minister like Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has the highest crime records.

Addressing the Pastors at a meeting at Gudivada, Naidu said that Christians and their organisations who serve society are no exception for this corrupt Chief Minister. Scared of Jagan, several Christians are surrendering their properties and organisations to him, Naidu said and pointed out that the chaste Christian Bhavan built by the TDP government has been converted into a quarantine centre by Jagan.

As Jagan looted both the State and the people, he became the richest Chief Minister in the country, Chandrababu remarked and regretted that while Jagan’s wealth is growing by the day, the common man who voted him is suffering a lot due to poor living conditions.

“Jagan has discontinued all the welfare schemes introduced by the TDP government for Christians,” the TDP supremo said and called upon the Christians to join hands with the coming TDP government, making churches as their platforms to eliminate poverty.

The Pastors present at the meeting told Chandrababu, “We need you and due to certain hasty decisions we lost your support. Realising our mistake we are now approaching you to explain to you what we need. Christians should be given SC status,” they said and stated that they are being tortured and persecuted in the name of religious conversions.

Responding to the pastors, Chandrababu said that “As a leader I have come here to have first hand information on the problems and issues that you are facing besides to know your perspective. TDP always discusses the issues with different sections of people and accepts your suggestions and advises. The party will certainly take into consideration these suggestions,” the TDP supremo told the pastors.