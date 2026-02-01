Having two daughters and a son fill me with gratitude – Ram Charan

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan and Upasana have become parents in 2023 with the arrival of their baby girl, Klin Kaara. Now, the power couple of TFI has become parents again and this time, they have given birth to twins. Before the delivery, the couple have released a poignant portrait celebrating their pre-delivery glow.

Clad in elegant black outfits, the couple stands together with a quiet and joyful presence. Upasana, radiant in a flowing black gown, reflects the grace of her journey toward motherhood for the second time, while Charan stands beside her with a steady and supportive look.

Completing the heartwarming scene are their two loyal black dogs, who frame the couple on either side. This portrait is more than just a photograph, it is a gentle reflection of the love and preparation within the Konidela and Kamineni households as they await the arrival of two new family members.

A baby boy and a baby girl were born last night. Megastar Chiranjeevi shared the news with the world, confirming that the babies and Upasana are healthy after the delivery.

Ram Charan shared, “Happy to share that we have been blessed with a baby boy & girl. Having two daughters and a son fills us with immense gratitude. The women in our life have been our greatest strength. I’m very thankful to all our fans, family and well-wishers who have stood by us and supported us through every moment.”