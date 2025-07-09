HCA president Jagan Mohan Rao arrested

Hyderabad Cricket Association always faces serious allegations of corruption and illegal sale of tickets during international and IPL cricket matches. Earlier this year, home team Sun Risers Hyderabad blatantly accused the HCA of pressuring the franchise for additional complimentary tickets beyond the agreed quota for its home games. This has stirred a huge controversy and once again brought the association under the scanner of investigation department.

Now, Crime Investigation Department of Telangana arrested HCA president Jagan Mohan Rao over alleged irregularities in its activities. This comes after the Vigilance and Enforcement Wing submitted its report to the State government. A preliminary report by the department has reportedly validated serious allegations levelled by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against the HCA, recommending disciplinary action against prominent HCA officials for misconduct during this year’s IPL.

Two separate FIRs have been filed against president Jagan Mohan Rao and two other office bearers Secretary Devaraj, Treasurer CJ Srinivas and CEO Sunil Kante. Besides SRH, the Telangana cricket association also raised red flag against the activities undertaken by HCA. CID sleuths lead by SP Srinivas and Addl. SP Mohan Raja deployed multiple teams simultaneously and carried out these arrests.

The charges are for Forgery, financial frauds, cheating, blackmailing and extortion, illegal withdrawal of money from HCA Bank accounts , defrauding the association funds. Earlier in May/ June The Telangana Vigilance and Enforcement has submitted a detailed 6 month long investigation report to the Telangana State Govt, which also lead the CID to further investigate based on the FIRs registered in early June.

The allegations of corruption emerged when two leading newspapers in Telangana carried a report that SRH was planning to shift IPL matches from Hyderabad after being blackmailed for extra free tickets by HCA. An email sent by SRH to HCA, which was leaked to the media, stated that the SRH management alleged that HCA was asking for extra complimentary passes in addition to the existing 10 per cent.