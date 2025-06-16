x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
View all stories
Home > Movie News

He is the real hero of Kuberaa : Nagarjuna

Published on June 16, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Trisha scores six flops in a row
image
He is the real hero of Kuberaa : Nagarjuna
image
Was Blown Away, When I Saw Kuberaa Trance: Rajamouli
image
Kuberaa Trailer: Power, Money, Betrayal
image
Dil Raju has a Request to top Tollywood Stars

He is the real hero of Kuberaa : Nagarjuna

Director Sekhar Kammula’s much anticipated social drama Kuberaa is gearing up for grand release on this 20th amid high expectations and impressive buzz, thanks to the inquisitive teaser and the hard-hitting trailer. The film stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika in pivotal roles. The pre-release event of Kuberaa was held in Hyderabad last night with SS Rajamouli in attendance as the chief guest.

Nagarjuna praised Sekhar Kammula’s craft and expressed full confidence in the output. He said Kuberaa is Sekhar’s film and all of them were mere characters in his story. “The director came out of his comfort zone and made this film, it was a different experience for all of us as well”, added Nag. He likened Kuberaa to iconic Telugu film Mayabazaar and said that Sekhar Kammula is the hero of this film. He expressed happiness over sharing screen with Dhanush and lauded Devi Sri Prasad’s work.

Dhanush credited his father for the successful journey in film industry. He thanked Sekhar Kammula for giving the opportunity to feature in Kuberaa and praised his hard working nature. He also extended gratitude to both Nagarjuna and Rashmika for being a part of this beautiful film. Dhanush said he grew up watching Nagarjuna’s films. He said it was like a magic to work with him together.

Sekhar Kammula said Kuberaa is like a mother to him. Talking about his 25 years journey, Kammula said he has always strived to deliver good films with honest and earnest attempts. Sekhar added that he made Kuberaa deviating from his regular style and labelled it as an authentic and proper pan-India film. He said there is action, emotion, drama, comedy and thrill in this film. He thanked Nagarjuna, Dhanush and Rashmika for working on this film. He thanked Rajamouli for attending the event as the chief guest.

Rajamouli said he was blown away after watching the Trance of Kuberaa glimpse. He praised Sekhar Kammula for doing films which reflect his principles and values without deviation all these years. Rajamouli said it is still unbelievable that Sekhar Kammula completed 25 years journey in film industry.

Next Trisha scores six flops in a row Previous Was Blown Away, When I Saw Kuberaa Trance: Rajamouli
else

TRENDING

image
Trisha scores six flops in a row
image
He is the real hero of Kuberaa : Nagarjuna
image
Was Blown Away, When I Saw Kuberaa Trance: Rajamouli

Latest

image
Trisha scores six flops in a row
image
He is the real hero of Kuberaa : Nagarjuna
image
Was Blown Away, When I Saw Kuberaa Trance: Rajamouli
image
Kuberaa Trailer: Power, Money, Betrayal
image
Dil Raju has a Request to top Tollywood Stars

Most Read

image
YS Jagan’s “Amma Vodi” Scheme Exposed!
image
Kavitha’s leadership training program suffers from trust deficit
image
Ramanaidu trolls Jagan and Co.

Related Articles

Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress