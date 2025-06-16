He is the real hero of Kuberaa : Nagarjuna

Director Sekhar Kammula’s much anticipated social drama Kuberaa is gearing up for grand release on this 20th amid high expectations and impressive buzz, thanks to the inquisitive teaser and the hard-hitting trailer. The film stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika in pivotal roles. The pre-release event of Kuberaa was held in Hyderabad last night with SS Rajamouli in attendance as the chief guest.

Nagarjuna praised Sekhar Kammula’s craft and expressed full confidence in the output. He said Kuberaa is Sekhar’s film and all of them were mere characters in his story. “The director came out of his comfort zone and made this film, it was a different experience for all of us as well”, added Nag. He likened Kuberaa to iconic Telugu film Mayabazaar and said that Sekhar Kammula is the hero of this film. He expressed happiness over sharing screen with Dhanush and lauded Devi Sri Prasad’s work.

Dhanush credited his father for the successful journey in film industry. He thanked Sekhar Kammula for giving the opportunity to feature in Kuberaa and praised his hard working nature. He also extended gratitude to both Nagarjuna and Rashmika for being a part of this beautiful film. Dhanush said he grew up watching Nagarjuna’s films. He said it was like a magic to work with him together.

Sekhar Kammula said Kuberaa is like a mother to him. Talking about his 25 years journey, Kammula said he has always strived to deliver good films with honest and earnest attempts. Sekhar added that he made Kuberaa deviating from his regular style and labelled it as an authentic and proper pan-India film. He said there is action, emotion, drama, comedy and thrill in this film. He thanked Nagarjuna, Dhanush and Rashmika for working on this film. He thanked Rajamouli for attending the event as the chief guest.

Rajamouli said he was blown away after watching the Trance of Kuberaa glimpse. He praised Sekhar Kammula for doing films which reflect his principles and values without deviation all these years. Rajamouli said it is still unbelievable that Sekhar Kammula completed 25 years journey in film industry.