Health, Money and Respect gives you more high than drugs: Vijay Deverakonda

The Telangana government organized an event to commemorate International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Hyderabad. Sensational Vijay Deverakonda was the special guest at the event along with Global Star Ram Charan.

The stars came together to support an anti-drug awareness campaign. The event aimed to highlight the importance of staying drug-free and emphasized the collective responsibility to safeguard the nation’s youth from the dangers of substance abuse.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, addressing the gathering, shared his personal experience of how he first became involved in the anti-drug movement. While shooting in Visakhapatnam, a police officer approached him to give a video message against drugs. He agreed and participated in the campaign.

It was only afterward that he learned about the existence of an international day dedicated to fighting drug abuse, which, he admitted, came as a surprise. After further conversations with police officers, he realized the gravity of the issue and decided to take up the cause more seriously.

Vijay urged young people to distance themselves from anyone involved with drugs and focus instead on the essentials of life: health, financial stability, and respect. He concluded by encouraging youth to live in a way that brings pride to their families.