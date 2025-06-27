x
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Health, Money and Respect gives you more high than drugs: Vijay Deverakonda

Published on June 27, 2025 by swathy

The Telangana government organized an event to commemorate International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Hyderabad. Sensational Vijay Deverakonda was the special guest at the event along with Global Star Ram Charan.

The stars came together to support an anti-drug awareness campaign. The event aimed to highlight the importance of staying drug-free and emphasized the collective responsibility to safeguard the nation’s youth from the dangers of substance abuse.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, addressing the gathering, shared his personal experience of how he first became involved in the anti-drug movement. While shooting in Visakhapatnam, a police officer approached him to give a video message against drugs. He agreed and participated in the campaign.

It was only afterward that he learned about the existence of an international day dedicated to fighting drug abuse, which, he admitted, came as a surprise. After further conversations with police officers, he realized the gravity of the issue and decided to take up the cause more seriously.

Vijay urged young people to distance themselves from anyone involved with drugs and focus instead on the essentials of life: health, financial stability, and respect. He concluded by encouraging youth to live in a way that brings pride to their families.

Next MP Vishweshwar Reddy to raise phone tapping issue in Lok Sabha Previous Kireeti’s Junior Teaser: Colourful Joyride
