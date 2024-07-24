x
Home > Politics

Hearttouching: MLA turns doctor for pregnant women and performs deliveries

Published on July 24, 2024

Hearttouching: MLA turns doctor for pregnant women and performs deliveries

perform deliveries to save two pregnant women
In a heart touching development, Tellam Venkat Rao, MLA of Badrachalam constituency in Telangana, chipped in to perform deliveries to save two pregnant women. Thanks to MLA’s timely intervention, the two pregnant women delivered health babies at Badrachalam Area Hospital on Tuesday.

As heavy rains hit Badrachalam and surrounding areas, pregnant women from Agency areas were shifted to Badrachalam Area Hospital as precautionary measure by Government officials. Meanwhile two pregnant women, Swapna from Regupally and Pushpaleela from Cherla, experienced severe pains. But there was no gynecologist to take care of them and no surgeon to conduct deliver.

Also Read : Telangana’s First Container Hospital: A Lifeline for Adivasis

Alarmed by the difficult situation, hospital staff informed MLA Tellam Venkat Rao, about the emergency situation. After knowing about the situation, Venkat Rao, who was busy in flood relief activities rushed to hospital and performed surgeries for both the women, delivering healthy babies.

While Swapna delivered a baby boy, Pushpaleela delivered baby girl. Both the mothers and babies are healthy.

Interestingly Tellam Venkat Rao is a doctor by profession and served as civil surgeon in the same Bhadracahlam Area Hospital. As he knew about the staff shortage at hospital, he chipped in as a surgeon in the moment of emergency. The responsibile nature of Tellam Venkat Rao both as a doctor and MLA and the concern he has shown towards pregnant women, is winning hearts.

