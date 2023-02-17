Heavy police deployment along Lokesh’s pada yatra route

Police forces are deployed heavily at almost all places even as the ongoing pada yatra of TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, ‘Yuva Galam’ entered the Srikalahasti Assembly segment on Friday.

The district police have passed directions that Lokesh should not address the people in the villages during his pada yatra. The Yuva Galam concluded in Satyavedu Assembly segment and entered Byraju Kandrika on Friday in the Srikalahasti segment.

Heavy police deployment is seen in all the villages to prevent Lokesh from addressing the locals. Despite the restrictions, Lokesh moved ahead, interacting with the villagers and even had selfies with his fans.

On the outskirts of Srikalahasti, Lokesh met the beneficiaries of the TIDCO houses. They told Lokesh that 3,552 houses have been sanctioned to the beneficiaries during the TDP rule and 90 per cent construction of these housing units has been completed by the last government.

This Government is not completing the construction of the remaining 10 per cent following which the houses have not been allotted to them, they informed Lokesh and said that they have been paying monthly rents from the megre amounts that they get as wages. They appealed to Lokesh to take the matter to the notice of the Government and see to it that the houses are allotted to them.

Responding to their request, Lokesh said that TDP has launched the TIDCO housing scheme only with a view that common man too should live in a house with a rich look and took up the construction of over 3.13 lakh units across the State. After the YSRCP came to power, it has not completed the incomplete units, Lokesh said and promised to the beneficiaries to hand over the houses once the TDP forms the government.

Later, addressing the public at Srikalahasti, Lokesh said that “Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is getting scared of my pada yatra and the Chief Minister is offering promotions to those who have seized my vehicles.” Observing that Jagan is a coward, Lokesh said that thus he is causing obstructions to pada yatra. He profusely thanked the people for giving him a rousing welcome to Srikalahasti.