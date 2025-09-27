x
Heavy Rains Flood Musi River, 1,000 Shifted to Relief Camps in Hyderabad

Published on September 27, 2025 by swathy

Heavy Rains Flood Musi River, 1,000 Shifted to Relief Camps in Hyderabad

Hyderabad reeled under heavy rains on Friday and Saturday, with the Musi river swelling after the gates of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs were lifted to release excess water. The downpour led to flooding in several low-lying areas of the city.

Officials said around 1,000 residents from vulnerable localities were evacuated late Friday night and shifted to relief camps. Food, water, and other essential supplies are being provided to the affected families.

The Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), one of Telangana’s busiest transport hubs, was inundated after floodwater entered the premises. Bus operations were suspended, and passengers waiting at the station were safely moved out. Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) Managing Director V. C. Sajjanar urged people not to visit the bus station and informed that buses scheduled from MGBS were being operated from alternative points in the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Telangana on September 27, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in several districts.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reviewed the situation and instructed officials to closely monitor areas along the Musi river. He directed that residents in low-lying zones be relocated to relief camps if required and asked authorities to ensure all precautionary measures are in place.

