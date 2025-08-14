Heavy Rains Lash Andhra Pradesh, but Amaravati Works Continue; CM Orders Faster Completion

Proving critics wrong, development works in Amaravati have continued smoothly despite heavy rains, with not a single project submerged or halted. Morning visuals from various construction sites show uninterrupted progress, countering claims that the downpour has stalled the capital’s development.

While Amaravati’s works remain unaffected, several parts of Andhra Pradesh are reeling under the impact of the rains. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast extremely heavy rainfall from Thursday, prompting the state government to take advance precautionary measures. Since Tuesday night, Guntur and Vijayawada have witnessed relentless showers. Some areas recorded 15–20 cm of rainfall, while Chunduru received a staggering 27.24 cm and Chebrolu 23.4 cm, both setting new records.

The downpour has caused severe waterlogging, with floodwaters entering low-lying houses. Roads have been inundated, and in Ibrahimpatnam, floodwaters have reached the national highway, completely stopping vehicular movement between key routes. The overflow from Kondaveeti Vagu has also disrupted transport between Guntur and Amaravati, while waterlogging has been reported on the Chennai Highway near Kaza.

Amid these challenges, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has issued clear instructions to speed up Amaravati’s construction, aiming for completion six months ahead of schedule. He has emphasised the need for world-class standards, strict quality checks, and real-time monitoring to ensure flawless execution. The CM has also directed officials to resolve all pending farmers’ plot allocation issues within one week, reassuring stakeholders that the government’s commitment to building a model capital remains firm, even under adverse weather conditions.

This combination of resilience in Amaravati’s development and swift government response to weather-related challenges is being viewed as a strong display of administrative focus and determination.