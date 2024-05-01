x
Hectic time ahead for Prashanth Neel

Published on May 1, 2024 by

Hectic time ahead for Prashanth Neel

After the super success of KGF franchise, Prashanth Neel has been rushed with several offers. Top Tollywood actors have shown interest to work with this talented director. He is done with the first installment of Salaar and the filming of Salaar 2 will start in the month of May in Hyderabad. Prabhas has allocated bulk dates for the shoot and Prashanth Neel has to complete the shoot in quick schedules. Salaar 2 has a number of high octane action episodes and the expectations are quite big on the film. There are talks that the film will have a summer 2025 release.

Prashanth Neel is also committed to NTR and the top actor will complete the shoot of Devara and War 2 this year. There are reports that NTR and Prashanth Neel film starts in October this year. Prashanth Neel will have a hectic days ahead as he has to complete the shoot of Salaar 2 and head for NTR’s film. He also has to monitor the post-production work of Salaar 2 while shooting for NTR’s film. While filming for Salaar 2, he has to focus on the scriptwork and the pre-production work of NTR’s film. It is a risky task and quite hectic for Prashanth Neel in the coming months. Both these projects are quite important for Prashanth Neel.

