Home > Politics

Hectic workload behind Pawan’s health issues

Published on September 28, 2025 by nymisha

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan has been frequently falling ill despite his strict diet regime. What is more concerning is that he is requiring complete bed rest for nearly a week to regain himself and get back to his work whenever he is suffering from health related issues. Unlike other political leaders and his co-stars in Tollywood, Pawan has been facing health issues even though he regularly exercises and follows an ideal diet plan.

The latest instance of ill health is due to his recent hectic workload. To fulfill his film commitments and to discharge his ministerial duties, Pawan Kalyan worked beyond 18 hours on some days without taking proper rest in the last couple of months. The unusual timings and lack of adequate sleep has left him in viral fever and other serious complications.

In the last few months, Pawan Kalyan completed three films without taking any break and also simultaneously looked after his responsibilities as a Deputy CM and also as a cabinet minister of Andhra Pradesh. Moreover, he has been shuttling between different cities for shooting formalities and his official duties. So, all this has taken a heavy toll on his health. Doctors have now advised him to take complete bed rest and also suggested him not to work beyond prescribed working hours.

Pawan Kalyan has completed his films for now and has no other pending projects in the pipeline. So, he might concentrate fully on politics and keep movies aside so as to avoid further health complications in future.

