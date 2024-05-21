x
Hema’s acts lands her into Trouble

Published on May 21, 2024

Hema’s acts lands her into Trouble

Tollywood actress Hema is not new to controversies. She landed herself into trouble several times in the past and the actress is booked by the Bengaluru cops for attending a rave party in a posh farmhouse in the outskirts of the city. After a tip was received, the Bengaluru cops raided a farmhouse and busted out a rave party. It has been known that close to 100 celebrities have attended the party and Hema was one among them. When the news reached the media, an over-excited Hema posted a video that she is chilling in Hyderabad and she has nothing to do with the Bengaluru rave party.

The video reached the Bengaluru cops and they released a picture of Hema from the police station. Bengaluru Police Commissioner today confirmed that Hema attended the rave party in which drugs were seized. As per the reports from the media, Hema pleaded the cops asking them not to reveal her pictures to the media. It was revealed that she recorded a video from the same premises of the farmhouse when the investigation was going on. The cops released the picture of Hema in the same dress in which the actress posted the video. The cops also collected the blood samples of all those who attended the rave party.

It is speculated that a huge amount was collected as entry fee and the farmhouse is located in the Electronics City region. The cops are expected to announce more details after the investigation gets completed.

