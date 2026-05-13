Here are some Big Statements from Tollywood Active Producers

Tollywood active Producers Mythri Ravi Shankar, S Naga Vamsi, Sahu Garapati, Venkata Satish Kilaru and Sudhakar Cherukuri participated in a media interaction as a counter for the pressmeet held by Nizam exhibitors yesterday. Their intention is to find possible solutions for all the issues. Here are some key statements made by the active producers of Telugu cinema:

Mythri Ravi said that they have spent crores on the renovation of Vimal theatre and the single screen is running in profits. If a single screen is well maintained, the audience will continue to watch films in those screens, said Ravi Shankar.

All the producers admitted that there is no Tracking in Single Screens. If the exhibitors are ready to arrange tracking systems, the producers announced that they are ready to discuss new terms.

As there is Ram Charan’s Peddi ready for release, if the issue is not sorted out soon, the producers said that the issue will reach Megastar for a possible Solution.

The Active Producers reminded that the charges of popcorn Fee and BookMyShow charges are never discussed and they have turned out to be the major burden for the audience. The producers also reminded that Except for 4-5 big films, they are not ready for ticket hikes.

S Naga Vamsi said that most of the single screens in Hyderabad are controlled by Lessees and no one is aware about how much the real owners of these theatres are getting. When the lessees are not making money, there is no need to continue in business.

S Naga Vamsi took a direct dig at a top exhibitor and distributor who has constructed over 300 multiplex screens in years. Vamsi said that it has become a joke after the exhibitor started talking about the issues of the single screens. Mythri Ravi also admitted the same saying that the exhibitor owns various properties of multiplexes outside the single screens.

“There is a meeting with all the sectors scheduled on May 15th. We are not against percentage system. When the meeting is scheduled, the exhibitors arranged a press conference because of which we too are forced to reveal the real facts” told the active producers of Telugu cinema.