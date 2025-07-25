HHVM gives career best opening for Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan’s long awaited period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which overcame several financial hurdles and finally released on Thursday, took a terrific opening in all territories. Despite low expectations due to multiple postponements, the film exceeded all trade expectations to give career best openings in Pawan Kalyan’s career. Directed by Jyothi Krishna, the film has the actor in the fictional role of Veera Mallu who took the mighty Mughals in the bygone era.

Even though the film received mixed word of mouth and underwhelming reviews, Pawan Kalyan’s stardom and box office clout ensured the second best opening of the year in Tollywood. As per reliable trade estimates, Hari Hara Veera Mallu notched up close to 45 crores net as emerged as the biggest opener for Pawan Kalyan by beating his previous highest Bheemla Nayak which collected just over 40 Crores. Hari Hara Veera Mallu couldn’t beat Ram Charan’s Game Changer which surpassed 50 Crore mark on its first day.

The special shows screened across Telugu states pulled in superb revenues and ensured that the first day numbers doesn’t fall short of expectations. While the premiere shows alone collected 12.7 Crores , the first day numbers accounted for the remaining 32 Crores. This is an impressive start considering the negative talk and the long delay faced by the film prior to its release.

The big test for the film starts from the second day and the fate of the buyer’s will depend on how well the revenues hold in Telugu states and overseas.