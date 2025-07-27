HHVM – No posters on daily collections

Contrary to the long established practice of projecting inflated box office numbers for big-ticket films to woo fans, the makers of Pawan Kalyan’s latest outing Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a period drama which released last Thursday, didn’t come up with any exaggerated figures in the form of posters during the first weekend. This approach came as a big surprise to both trade and industry circles.

For Pawan Kalyan’s previous release Bheemla Nayak, the production house officially released daily collections. However, there is no such publicity from Hari Hara Veera Mallu team. Producer AM Ratnam seems to have refrained from making the collections public to avoid any unnecessary controversy as Pawan Kalyan is currently holds a dignified role in Andhra Pradesh politics and also fact that the actor isn’t much interested in the numbers game. Director Jyothi Krishna also revealed that they didn’t reveal the numbers to keep out needless discussions on collections.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu took a very impressive opening from Wednesday premieres and opening day with over 45 Crores net from all territories. However, the film lost momentum on the second day to moderate reviews and poor word of mouth. Though there is a slight uptick on the third day, the collections failed to touch the double digit mark. By the end of three days, the historical epic collected around 64 Crores worldwide.

The film will now need a big Sunday and hold well from Monday when the real test begins at the box office.