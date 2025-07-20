x
HHVM : One fight episode was shot for 60 days

Published on July 20, 2025 by nymisha

HHVM : One fight episode was shot for 60 days

Hari Hara Veera Mallu marks Pawan Kalyan’s return to the silver screen after a gap of two years. The historical period drama set in the Mughal era was in the making for nearly 5 years and is finally releasing the coming Thursday. As this Pawan’s first release since his successful coup in 2024 elections, there is a lot of anticipation among his fans and rivals.

Director Jyothi Krishna and heroine Nidhhi Agerwal are handling the promotional campaign due to Pawan Kalyan’s unavailability because of his busy political activities. During an interview, the director made an interesting revelation about on particular episode in the film. He stated they shot a massive action episode for nearly 60 days because Pawan Kalyan didn’t use body double and trained in martial arts to appear himself in the fight sequence. He said that moviegoers will experience goosebumps after seeing the scene on the big screen.

There are a total of six fight scenes in this film and every one of them will be unique and different. Pawan Kalyan performed breathtaking stunts without dupes by training intensively. Nidhhi Agerwal also took classes for horse riding and classical dance. She dedicated more than five years of her career for this film.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu depicts the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu who fought against oppression of the downtrodden during the Mughal era. AM Ratnam produced the film on a grand scale.

