HHVM Release: Exhibitors’ Voluntary Decision

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu is gearing up for a record release on Friday. There are too many speculations on social media and in the film circles about the film. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is gearing up for a record release and the film marks the first release after Pawan Kalyan has taken charge as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. Hari Hara Veera Mallu also marks the release of a Pawan’s film after two years. So, Mega fans are eager about the release. The film has been granted ticket hike and special premiere shows’ permission in AP.

With no biggies released in the last few weeks, the theatres are struggling to make revenue. Now, all the exhibitors of the Telugu states have voluntarily come ahead to release Hari Hara Veera Mallu irrespective of the distributor involved. The film will release in over 95 percent of the screens in AP and Telangana on its first day. The early premieres will be screened in each and every screen of AP and Telangana which is a record. Going with the early estimation, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will take a record opening of any film in 2025 and the result depends completely on the word of mouth.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is directed by AM Jyoti Krishna and is produced by AM Rathnam. Keeravani is scoring the music and background score. Bobby Deol and Nidhhi Agerwal will be seen in other important roles.