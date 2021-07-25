Hidden cupboards found in Raj Kundra’s office

Controversial Businessman Raj Kundra is back in news and he is arrested in relation to a pornography case. He is in police custody currently and the investigation is happening at a fast pace. Raj Kundra applied for bail in Mumbai High Court and it would be heard on Monday. The Mumbai crime branch cops revealed that they could collect solid evidence in the case. A server along with the porn content was seized from his residence recently. Now the cops traced out a hidden cupboard in Viaan and JL Stream office, the office space of Raj Kundra.

There are talks that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will soon register money laundering cases as per his bank transactions which are under tracer. On the other side, Raj Kundra’s wife Shilpa Shetty revealed that her husband is innocent. She said that the content on Hotshots is bolder and it is not porn. The statement of Shilpa Shetty too is recorded on Friday evening. The cops are tracking the earnings of Raj Kundra through pornographic content.For now, Raj Kundra is in neck deep troubles.