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Home > Movie News

High Court offers a Relief for Pawan Kalyan

Published on March 25, 2026 by sankar

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High Court offers a Relief for Pawan Kalyan

High Court offers a Relief for Pawan Kalyan

Tollywood actor and AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has been balancing his political and film career. The actor-turned-politician is focused on AP politics after he completed his shoots. A petition has been filed in the AP High Court restricting Pawan Kalyan from acting in films. The High Court has dismissed the petition and made it clear that Pawan Kalyan can continue to act in films. Former IAS officer Vijay Kumar approached the court about misuse of power by hiking the ticket prices for his film Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

The legal team of Pawan Kalyan has informed the court that the power was not misused and the producers of Hari Hara Veera Mallu applied for ticket hikes based on the film’s budget. The team also informed the court that the decision was made by the government and Pawan Kalyan has nothing to do with the decision of ticket hike. Pawan Kalyan will soon announce a new set of films and he will commence the shoots later this year.

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