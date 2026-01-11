High Court Orders Strict Action Against Cockfighting During Sankranthi

Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued firm directions to curb cockfighting and gambling associated with the festival. Emphasising strict enforcement of existing laws, the court directed district collectors to act immediately on any information related to cockfighting events.

The orders specifically apply to districts where such activities are common, including East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, and Guntur. Authorities have been told to impose Section 144 wherever necessary and prevent cockfighting, betting, and related activities without delay. Police have been authorised to seize cockfighting equipment and confiscate gambling money, with full freedom to act against violations.

Justice Venkata Jyothirmayi reiterated that the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act, 1974, must be enforced strictly and without leniency. The directions were issued while hearing multiple petitions seeking a complete ban on cockfighting during Sankranthi. Petitioners highlighted animal cruelty, illegal liquor sales, and unchecked gambling carried out under the guise of tradition.

Despite similar orders being passed every year, enforcement has often been weak. According to the report, hundreds of temporary arenas are being set up, with open lands and agricultural plots converted into venues. In some areas, organising cockfighting events has reportedly become a status symbol among local leaders.