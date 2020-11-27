High Court shock to Dr. Ramesh Babu in Swarna Palace case

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has allowed custodial interrogation of Dr. Ramesh Babu of Ramesh Hospitals in the fire mishap case. Over 10 patients died in the fire mishap that took place at the Swarna Palace Covid Centre run by Ramesh Hospitals. The court heard both sides’ arguments here and allowed the police interrogation finally.

Now, Dr. Ramesh would be questioned at the Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police at the latter’s office from November 30 to December 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The court asked the police officials to take all precautionary measures in view of the Coronavirus infections.

The Swarna Palace fire tragedy took place on August 9 in Vijayawada. The police investigation was still continuing. Over 10 patients were dead and 20 others were injured in the incident. As the case took a political twist, Ramesh Hospitals Managing Director Dr. Ramesh Babu went absconding for some time.

The hospital’s management had also approached the court for relief from the police investigation citing reasons of the deliberate harassment on the part of the Government. Though they took prior approvals for running the Covid Centre, the Government launched persecution against them out of political and caste reasons.