High Court Slams Police Over Social Media Abuse Enforcement Failures

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has strongly criticized the police for not controlling abusive content on social media. While hearing a petition filed by YSRCP leader Sajjala Bhargav Reddy, the court made it clear that police failure is the main reason such posts are increasing.

The judges said that people are becoming bold because they are not afraid of action. When police do not respond seriously, those posting offensive content feel free to continue. The court questioned how threatening flex banners and abusive posts are being allowed without strict action.

The High Court also made an important point. It said that insulting the Chief Minister is like insulting the people of the state. At the same time, it clarified that political criticism is allowed. But personal attacks and abuse against family members are not acceptable.

The court was unhappy with how past cases were handled. It mentioned that even serious cases, including posts against High Court judges in 2020, did not see proper action. Because of this, people think they can get away with anything online.

The judges also questioned the police on procedure. They asked if proper notices were given before issuing Lookout Circulars. The court said police cannot claim someone is not cooperating without proof that they followed the correct steps.

Another concern was the growing misuse of social media. The court said police must act in a way that creates fear among offenders. If not, such behaviour will continue.

In simple terms, the High Court said this situation exists because the police did not act early. If strict action had been taken before, things would not have reached this level. The court has now reserved its judgment. Its final decision is expected to send a strong message.