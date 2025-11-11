x
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
High Drama and Tense Moments Mark Jubilee Hills Bypoll Voting

Published on November 11, 2025 by nymisha

High Drama and Tense Moments Mark Jubilee Hills Bypoll Voting

Polling for the much-watched Jubilee Hills by-election began at 7 a.m. and will continue until 6 p.m. Around 4,01,365 voters are eligible to cast their vote across 407 polling stations. The contest has turned into a triangular fight among the BRS, Congress, and BJP, with 58 candidates in the fray. Over 5,000 polling staff and nearly 2,500 police personnel, including central forces, have been deployed to ensure smooth conduct.

Technical Glitches and Slow Turnout

Voting in the morning began with a few hiccups as several Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) malfunctioned in areas such as Rahmath Nagar, Borabanda, and Shaikpet. Polling officers replaced the faulty machines quickly, but the disruptions led to minor delays. Early voting was sluggish, with turnout hovering around 9 per cent by 9:00 a.m. Officials urged citizens to come out and vote, while party workers provided free transport in several colonies to boost participation.

Cash-for-Votes Allegations Erupt

As voting intensified, tensions escalated across multiple divisions. Both the Congress and BRS accused each other of distributing money to lure voters. Videos allegedly showing cash transactions in Vengalrao Nagar and Rahmath Nagar went viral on social media. BRS leader Bollam Mallayya accused Congress of blatant misuse of power and claimed the police were turning a blind eye. Meanwhile, Congress leaders countered that BRS workers were the ones offering cash to voters.

Clashes and Complaints Keep Police Busy

Scuffles were reported in Borabanda’s Swaraj Nagar between Congress and BRS cadres. BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha expressed anger after police allegedly stopped her from inspecting a polling station. She accused law enforcement of siding with the ruling party. In another incident, BJP candidate Lanka Deepak Reddy claimed Congress workers attacked BJYM activists and alleged irregularities in EVM serial numbers.

Celebrities and Candidates Cast Their Votes

Several prominent figures, including filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli and actor Tanikella Bharani, were among the early voters. Congress candidate Naveen Yadav voted in Yousufguda and said he expected voter turnout to cross 60 percent this time, driven largely by youth enthusiasm.

Election Commission Takes Notice

The Election Commission has reportedly taken a serious view of non-local leaders visiting polling booths and influencing voters. It has directed action against a few MLAs and MLCs spotted near polling stations. Despite scattered tensions and charges of malpractice, officials maintained that polling remained peaceful overall, with security stepped up in sensitive areas.

