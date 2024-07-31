x
High drama in Raj Tarun's Film Pre-release Event

High drama in Raj Tarun's Film Pre-release Event

raj tarun reaction about lavanya issue

Raj Tarun has been facing allegations about his personal life and his girlfriend Lavanya approached the cops to settle the issue. Raj Tarun has been staying away from the media and public. He failed to attend the promotions of his recent film Purushottamudu. The film ended up as a flop and one more film Tiragabadara Saami is releasing this Friday. After making some major efforts, Raj Tarun made his presence for the pre-release event of the film today in Prasad Labs. His rumored girlfriend and wife Lavanya too rushed to Prasad Labs and the cops rejected her entry. She was sent back from the entry of the Prasad Labs to avoid further controversies.

The media personnel shot back-to-back questions about the ongoing controversy during the event and Raj Tarun struggled to answer them. He said that he will no longer respond to the media about questions related to his personal life. The actor received notices from the cops and his lawyer appeared before them and sought some more time for Raj Tarun to appear before them. “My personal life is impacted for sure and I will come out of it in a few days. This has nothing to do with my professional life as my remuneration depends on the success of my films” told Raj Tarun.

