Highest Crime Rate in Jagan’s Tadepalli

Pawan Kalyan, the leader of Janasena, is currently in the midst of the third phase of his Varahi tour, with his speeches and comments drawing an immense response from the public. Today, he conducted a press conference where he once again addressed the state of law and order in Andhra Pradesh. Pawan Kalyan highlighted that the Tadepalli area, where Jagan, the Chief Minister of AP, resides, is plagued by the highest crime rate.

Speaking to the media in Amaravati, Pawan Kalyan posed a question, “What is the purpose of granting 151 seats to the Jagan government if it fails to alleviate the suffering of women?” He stressed that even though Janasena may lack political power, he remains committed to acknowledging and addressing the plight of women. He pointed out that Tadepalli’s alarming crime rate has come under scrutiny. He reiterated his concern that the AP government is not fully comprehending the gravity of the issue of missing women in AP. Pawan Kalyan referenced cases such as those of Srilakshmi, Ayesha, Disha, Nirbhaya, and Sugali Preethi. He firmly stated that women possess boundless potential to achieve whatever they set their minds to. He recognized the pivotal role women play in driving societal change. Furthermore, he criticized the noticeable absence of any response from the ministers of AP regarding the issue of women trafficking.

He asserted that AP’s development is significantly lagging due to the tumultuous administration under Jagan’s leadership. We need to wait and see how YSRCP responds on the comments about highest crime rate in Tadepalli area where Jagan resides.