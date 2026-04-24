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Home > Politics

HILT Is Back on the Table With a New Tone

Published on April 24, 2026 by Naveena Ghanate

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HILT Is Back on the Table With a New Tone

Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation (HILT) policy, which triggered a sharp political clash in Telangana last year, is back in focus. This time, the Congress government is presenting it through consultations and stakeholder meetings instead of a straight administrative rollout. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Friday said the Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation (HILT) policy will be implemented in a democratic manner after considering the views of all stakeholders. He said the government’s larger goal is the development of both Hyderabad and the state.

Bhatti Vikramarka made the remarks during the Revenue Resource Mobilization Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting held at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat. Ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Jupally Krishna Rao, along with committee members, senior officials and representatives from industrial estates, attended the meeting.

Industries Raise Relocation, Charges and Infrastructure Issues

During the discussions, representatives from industrial estates said many units would be willing to shift beyond the Outer Ring Road if polluting industries are relocated in a planned manner. Responding to this, the Deputy CM said the government is examining all suggestions and moving forward through a consultative process.

He also said development under the UDL (Undeveloped Land) policy should happen jointly with the Centre, State Government and industrial stakeholders. Some representatives proposed new industrial parks between the Outer Ring Road and the Regional Ring Road, drawing comparisons with industrial planning models in China. Bhatti welcomed the suggestions and said decisions would be taken after due review.

The Deputy CM clarified that the government has no intention of troubling existing industries. He said the Cabinet led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is focused on growth, employment and planned urban expansion. He also suggested wider consultations with all industrial associations located within the ORR limits before finalising the HILT framework.

Six-Month Transition Period Sought

Industrial representatives broadly welcomed the policy but sought clarity on implementation. D. Srinivas Reddy, President of the Cherlapally Industries Association, said many industries purchased land nearly three decades ago and hold valid sale deeds.

He said conversion charges have been fixed between 30% and 50% depending on road width, and added that since no direct cash transfer is involved, industries need not fear the policy. However, he requested:

Industrial parks beyond ORR with proper infrastructure
Housing facilities for workers
Six-month transition time
No extra charges for shifting electricity and water connections
Rationalisation of conversion charges in some areas
Representatives from Uppal sought lower conversion charges, while Jeedimetla representatives said the government should allocate land and build industrial zones between ORR and RRR even without subsidies.

Minister Sridhar Babu said industries must grow while ensuring pollution remains under control. He also said the state’s new industrial policy makes dormitory facilities for workers mandatory.

Minister Jupally Krishna Rao directed officials to prepare a full inventory of lands under all departments, including vacant, encroached and available government lands, and extend the exercise to district headquarters as well.

The Sub-Committee also instructed the Registration Department to implement revised land market values from the first week of May.

Bhatti Vikramarka said all decisions taken under the resource mobilization exercise must be implemented seriously to strengthen state revenues, warning that negligence would not be tolerated. Senior officials including Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, Finance Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Shashank and Krishna Bhaskar were present.

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