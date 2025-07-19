Hindi Hurdles Cleared for Kingdom

Vijay Deverakonda has been trying his luck on a pan-Indian stage but all his recent films fell flat. Liger was a golden opportunity but it was badly rejected by the audience. The actor has Kingdom ready for release on July 31st. There are a lot of speculations about the Hindi release of the film. The film’s producer S Naga Vamsi recently gave a clarity that Kingdom will have a grand release in Hindi in theatres but the twist came after the title ‘Kingdom’ was registered with a top Hindi producer. He also made it clear that Vijay Deverakonda himself is in talks to resolve the issue.

Hence, the makers are on a hunt to find the right title for Kingdom in Hindi. The film is now titled ‘Samrajya’ in Hindi and the makers unveiled a poster with the title. All the hurdles for the Hindi release are now resolved. Kingdom is an action drama directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and Bhagyashri Borse is the leading lady. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and Anirudh is the music composer. The film is carrying good expectations and the promotions will start next week.