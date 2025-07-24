Hindi Multiplex Release: New Strategy from Tamil Films

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) is accepting films in North India only if the OTT release of the film is eight weeks after the theatrical release. If the cap is smaller, any film will not have a release in the national multiplex chains. This is strictly implemented in North India. But the digital players are not ready to offer big prices for the OTT deals if the gap is eight weeks from the theatrical release date. Several Tamil movies have signed eight week deals with the digital players and released their films across the multiplexes in North.

After the theatrical run is coming to an end, they are asking the OTT players for early streaming. They are also paying a fine for the Multiplex Association for breaking the rule. This happened for Kamal Haasan’s recent film Thug Life. After several negotiations, Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Coolie will have a grand release in multiplexes. If the theatrical run comes to an end soon, the film too will head for early digital streaming and the producers will pay the quoted fine. This has turned out to be a new trend for Tamil films in North India.