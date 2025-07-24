x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Hindi Multiplex Release: New Strategy from Tamil Films

Published on July 24, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Hindi Multiplex Release: New Strategy from Tamil Films
image
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Meeting Highlights: Focus on Investments, Metro Rail, and Industrial Growth
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Message for his Fans
image
Thug Life Losses: Kamal Haasan Clears Before Time
image
Photos : Hari Hara Veera Mallu Success Meet

Hindi Multiplex Release: New Strategy from Tamil Films

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) is accepting films in North India only if the OTT release of the film is eight weeks after the theatrical release. If the cap is smaller, any film will not have a release in the national multiplex chains. This is strictly implemented in North India. But the digital players are not ready to offer big prices for the OTT deals if the gap is eight weeks from the theatrical release date. Several Tamil movies have signed eight week deals with the digital players and released their films across the multiplexes in North.

After the theatrical run is coming to an end, they are asking the OTT players for early streaming. They are also paying a fine for the Multiplex Association for breaking the rule. This happened for Kamal Haasan’s recent film Thug Life. After several negotiations, Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Coolie will have a grand release in multiplexes. If the theatrical run comes to an end soon, the film too will head for early digital streaming and the producers will pay the quoted fine. This has turned out to be a new trend for Tamil films in North India.

Previous Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Meeting Highlights: Focus on Investments, Metro Rail, and Industrial Growth
else

TRENDING

image
Hindi Multiplex Release: New Strategy from Tamil Films
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Message for his Fans
image
Thug Life Losses: Kamal Haasan Clears Before Time

Latest

image
Hindi Multiplex Release: New Strategy from Tamil Films
image
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Meeting Highlights: Focus on Investments, Metro Rail, and Industrial Growth
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Message for his Fans
image
Thug Life Losses: Kamal Haasan Clears Before Time
image
Photos : Hari Hara Veera Mallu Success Meet

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Meeting Highlights: Focus on Investments, Metro Rail, and Industrial Growth
image
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Pushes for 42% BC Reservations Based on Caste Census
image
Key Development in AP Liquor Scam: ED Issues Notices, SIT Tracks Fugitives

Related Articles

Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree