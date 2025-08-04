x
Home > Movie News

Hindi Rights Decline troubling Telugu Producers

Published on August 4, 2025 by sankar

Hindi Rights Decline troubling Telugu Producers

Bellamkonda Sreenivas

Telugu cinema has witnessed several changes over the years especially post pandemic. With OTTs paying big money, the actors have demanded big remunerations. The satellite market reached rock bottom and the Hindi rights have seen a huge decline. Actors like Ravi Teja, Gopichand, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Ram and others had a strong Hindi (Satellite and digital) market for years. With no takers now, their producers are now suffering badly to recover the investments if their films fail at the box-office.

With a decline in the Hindi market for these heroes and the actors not compromising on their remunerations, the producers are left in real stress. The producers are struggling to negotiate on the name of Hindi rights as there is no stable market in other pockets. Prior commitments or to maintain a relationship with the stars, the producers are struggling to reveal the fact and are burning their pockets. With a decline in the Hindi market, several producers are left in stress.

