Natural Star Nani will next be seen in HIT 3 and the film directed by Sailesh Kolanu is gearing up for release soon. HIT is a franchise of investigative thrillers and the narrative drives the film. HIT and HIT 2 have followed similar narrations. But HIT 3 is completely different, says Nani. The Jersey actor says that HIT 3 is the massiest and most violent film of the franchise. He also admitted that they spent lavishly on the film and HIT 3 would be a surprise for the audience.

There are strong speculations that a top actor from neighboring language will surprise the audience during the climax portions and his name is yet to be announced. However, Nani and Adivi Sesh shot for an action episode for HIT 3. Nani has kick-started promoting the film a month before the theatrical release of the film. Srinidhi Shetty is the leading lady and Wall Poster Cinema produced the film. HIT 3 releases on May 1st.