HIT 3 receives Backlash after OTT Release

It is usual for a Nani’s film to trend on the top after its digital release. It happened for all his recent films. But HIT 3 has been receiving huge backlash from the audience after its digital release on Netflix. Nani emerged as the most bankable actors among the tier two heroes of Telugu cinema. His non-theatrical market has seen a considerable rise and is quite consistent post pandemic. After several projects were delayed or shelved, Nani decided to take up the role of Arjun Sarkar in HIT 3. The film opened on a strong note in theatres but the film failed to maintain strength on the weekdays and recover the investments.

Nani carried the film with his performance and some of the action stunts received decent response. But the unanimous talk is that HIT 3 is the weakest film of the franchise. The film’s director Sailesh Kolanu was trolled after the film’s release. As expected, the film now received backlash after its digital release on Netflix. The film is trending on the top slot after its release. Nani himself produced HIT 3 and he made big money before the release considering the budget and the deals involved.