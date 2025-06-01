x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

HIT 3 receives Backlash after OTT Release

Published on June 1, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
This production is calling shots in South cinema
image
HIT 3 receives Backlash after OTT Release
image
Ration Shops back in AP : A Welcome Move indeed
image
Thailand beauty Opal Suchata crowned Miss World 2025
image
Photos : Bhairavam Q & A with Media

HIT 3 receives Backlash after OTT Release

It is usual for a Nani’s film to trend on the top after its digital release. It happened for all his recent films. But HIT 3 has been receiving huge backlash from the audience after its digital release on Netflix. Nani emerged as the most bankable actors among the tier two heroes of Telugu cinema. His non-theatrical market has seen a considerable rise and is quite consistent post pandemic. After several projects were delayed or shelved, Nani decided to take up the role of Arjun Sarkar in HIT 3. The film opened on a strong note in theatres but the film failed to maintain strength on the weekdays and recover the investments.

Nani carried the film with his performance and some of the action stunts received decent response. But the unanimous talk is that HIT 3 is the weakest film of the franchise. The film’s director Sailesh Kolanu was trolled after the film’s release. As expected, the film now received backlash after its digital release on Netflix. The film is trending on the top slot after its release. Nani himself produced HIT 3 and he made big money before the release considering the budget and the deals involved.

Next This production is calling shots in South cinema Previous Ration Shops back in AP : A Welcome Move indeed
else

TRENDING

image
This production is calling shots in South cinema
image
HIT 3 receives Backlash after OTT Release
image
Thailand beauty Opal Suchata crowned Miss World 2025

Latest

image
This production is calling shots in South cinema
image
HIT 3 receives Backlash after OTT Release
image
Ration Shops back in AP : A Welcome Move indeed
image
Thailand beauty Opal Suchata crowned Miss World 2025
image
Photos : Bhairavam Q & A with Media

Most Read

image
Ration Shops back in AP : A Welcome Move indeed
image
CM reviews Goshalas, but bulls deaths continue in Vemulawada
image
AP Govt takes significant step for Quantum Valley

Related Articles

Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch