x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green
Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green
Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot
Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot
NTR’s Super Stylish Look
NTR’s Super Stylish Look
Nitish & Keerthi Wedding at Abu Dhabi
Nitish & Keerthi Wedding at Abu Dhabi
Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look
Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look
Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look
Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing
Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing
Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love
Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love
Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit
Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit
Malaika Arora Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Dazzling Look
Pranita Subhash Traditional Look
Pranita Subhash Traditional Look
Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look
Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look
Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet
Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet
Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying
Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying
Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels
Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels
Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green
Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green
Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots
Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots
Shraddha Srinath Pretty look
Shraddha Srinath Pretty look
Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves
Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

HIT 3 Teaser: Nani’s Biggest Actioner Loading

Published on February 24, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
How Prabhas helped out Kannappa Writer?
image
HIT 3 Teaser: Nani’s Biggest Actioner Loading
image
Raj R, Rana Daggubati’s “23” FL: Intriguing
image
Sapthagiri In & As Pelli Kaani Prasad
image
Nani: Natural Star for a Reason

HIT 3 Teaser: Nani’s Biggest Actioner Loading

Natural Star Nani is celebrating his birthday and the teaser of his upcoming film HIT 3 is out. The teaser is packed with heavy dosed action and Nani nails it in the role of Arjun Sarkar, a ruthless cop. Sarkar’s Laathi is most discussed in the Department and Arjun Sarkar does it out loud. HIT 3 teaser promises to be high on action and the franchise carries the story of an investigation thriller. Nani looks different as an angry cop and there are a lot of thrills loaded as per the teaser.

The production values are grand and HIT 3 is shot on an extensive scale across several states of the country. Srinidhi Shetty is not shown in the teaser. Mickey J Meyer’s background score has to be mentioned and Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema produced HIT 3. Sailesh Kolanu is the director and Saanu Varghese handled the cinematography work. HIT 3 teaser is a perfect birthday gift from Nani to his fans. The film releases on May 1st in theatres.

Next How Prabhas helped out Kannappa Writer? Previous Raj R, Rana Daggubati’s “23” FL: Intriguing
else

TRENDING

image
How Prabhas helped out Kannappa Writer?
image
HIT 3 Teaser: Nani’s Biggest Actioner Loading
image
Raj R, Rana Daggubati’s “23” FL: Intriguing

Latest

image
How Prabhas helped out Kannappa Writer?
image
HIT 3 Teaser: Nani’s Biggest Actioner Loading
image
Raj R, Rana Daggubati’s “23” FL: Intriguing
image
Sapthagiri In & As Pelli Kaani Prasad
image
Nani: Natural Star for a Reason

Most Read

image
SLBC Tunnel Rescue Operation: 8 Workers Still Trapped
image
NVS Reddy inspects Airport to Future City Metro Rail route:
image
AP Fibernet Issue Reaches CM Chandrababu

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot NTR’s Super Stylish Look Nitish & Keerthi Wedding at Abu Dhabi Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit Malaika Arora Dazzling Look Pranita Subhash Traditional Look Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots Shraddha Srinath Pretty look Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions