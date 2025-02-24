HIT 3 Teaser: Nani’s Biggest Actioner Loading

Natural Star Nani is celebrating his birthday and the teaser of his upcoming film HIT 3 is out. The teaser is packed with heavy dosed action and Nani nails it in the role of Arjun Sarkar, a ruthless cop. Sarkar’s Laathi is most discussed in the Department and Arjun Sarkar does it out loud. HIT 3 teaser promises to be high on action and the franchise carries the story of an investigation thriller. Nani looks different as an angry cop and there are a lot of thrills loaded as per the teaser.

The production values are grand and HIT 3 is shot on an extensive scale across several states of the country. Srinidhi Shetty is not shown in the teaser. Mickey J Meyer’s background score has to be mentioned and Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema produced HIT 3. Sailesh Kolanu is the director and Saanu Varghese handled the cinematography work. HIT 3 teaser is a perfect birthday gift from Nani to his fans. The film releases on May 1st in theatres.