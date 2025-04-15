HIT 3 Trailer Beats Rajamouli Films

Natural Star Nani starrer HIT 3 teaser has created huge sensation with his strong screen presence and brutal violence. The Sailesh Kolanu directorial has become one of the highly anticipated films in recent times. Now, the makers have unveiled the blasting trailer, yesterday.

Ever since, the trailer has been trending everywhere at No.1 position. It crossed 23.1 plus Million views in just 24 hours and the performance of Nani is being praised everywhere. This is a record breaking response, one should say. This reception proves the humungous positive response for the trailer.

The views are even more than Rajamouli’s biggies – RRR and Baahubali 2 indicating the wildfire the movie has created.

Nani’s roaring screen presence, massy look and trendy style have become talk of the industry. The brutal stunts and gore violence are also being praised by everyone andthe trailer is increasing expectations on the film further. People are intrigued looking at the kind of violence the makers have shown on the screen.

They are further showing huge curiosity about the kind of the story the makers are presenting on big screen. Prashanti Tirpineni is producing the film with a high budget. The makers are receiving high praises for the International level visuals, production values and BGM by Mickey J Mayer.