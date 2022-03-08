Hola!: Spain schedule of Ravi Teja’s ‘Ramarao On Duty’ in full swing

Ravi Teja-starrer ‘Ramarao On Duty’ is one of the most-awaited upcoming movies in Telugu. With the team actively shooting for one of the songs in Spain, the shooting is on at steady pace.

Official information states that Ravi Teja along with the ‘Ramarao On Duty’ team has landed in Spain to shoot a couple of songs. It is being talked about that one of the songs is a montage that will feature picturesque locales and beautiful scenes.

While the shooting of the songs already started in the country, they will be wrapped up in Spain with the schedule.

After the completion of the songs, the entire shooting will be wrapped up as well. The post-production works are also going on, simultaneously, after which the movie will gear up for its grand release.

Divyasha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan played the heroines, while Venu Thottempudi will be seen in a vital role in the movie.

Billed as a unique action thriller based on real incidents, ‘Ramarao On Duty’ is being directed by debutant Sarath Mandava under Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks.

Sam CS has scored soundtracks and they will soon begin the musical promotions of the movie.

The cinematography of the movie is being handled by Sathyan Sooryan ISC, while Praveen KL is the editor.