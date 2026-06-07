Hollywood film ‘Obsession’ Unstoppable in India

Hollywood horror thriller Obsession is currently witnessing an insane trend at the Indian box office. The film released to decent expectations, but the response has been unanimous from the target audience, translating into massive daily collections.

Showcasing its strong demand in theatres across the country, Obsession registered a staggering 105 percent jump on its second Saturday. The film collected big numbers on its second Saturday, which is a massive leap compared to the second Friday numbers. This steady theatrical run is turning out to be a huge surprise for trade analysts.

Obsession has now achieved a rare milestone. The movie has already become the third highest-grossing Hollywood film of this year in the Indian market. It is currently trailing only behind big-budget attempts like Project Hail Mary and Michael.

Despite several news releases, Obsession is having a completely strong second week. The distributors are delighted with the blockbuster numbers, and the film will end up as a highly profitable venture.