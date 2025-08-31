Hollywood Partnership For Nani’s The Paradise

Natural Star Nani is aiming for the global stage with his upcoming film The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner, the film is set for a worldwide release on March 26, 2026.

What sets The Paradise apart is not just its scale but its ambition. The film is being positioned as a truly global project, with plans already in motion for releases in English and Spanish, in addition to Indian languages.

In a significant move toward international collaboration, the makers have reportedly held talks with Alexandra E. Visconti, Executive Vice President of Creative Content at Hollywood-based #ConnekktMobScene.

Adding to the buzz, inside sources reveal that the team is also in discussions with a well-known Hollywood actor who has considerable popularity in India. If finalized, this association could significantly boost the film’s appeal in global markets, particularly as the team charts out a strategy for an international-language rollout.