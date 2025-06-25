Hombale announces Mahavatar Cinematic Universe

Kannada Production house Hombale Films backed KGF franchise and the films emerged as pan-Indian hits. Soon they produced Kantara and the film too is a massive hit. Hombale Films is now producing some of the biggest films in India and they are the leading producers of the nation. Hombale Films has now announced Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, seven animated films featuring the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu. These films will release in a span of 12 years and they are planned on record budgets.

The first film Mahavatar Narsimha is planned for release on 25 July 2025. A small videobyte was unveiled along with the announcement today. Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dwarkadhish (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035) and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037) are the other films of Mahavatar Cinematic Universe.